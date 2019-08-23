Nextera Energy (NEE) Shareholder Cullen Capital Management Lowered Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Hexcel New (HXL) Holder Joho Capital Decreased Stake by $18.69 Million as Market Value Rose

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (HXL) by 39.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 270,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The hedge fund held 423,053 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.26M, down from 693,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Hexcel Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $81.92. About 449,570 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 24/04/2018 – Hexcel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys New 1% Position in Hexcel; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Had $212 Million Remaining Under Authorized Share Repurchase Program as of March 31; 30/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 23/04/2018 – REG-Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/03/2018 Hexcel and Arkema Join Forces in Thermoplastic Composite Solutions for Aerospace; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – “ARE FULLY COMMITTED” TO MEETING ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR YEAR; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE IS REAFFIRMED; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 65C

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 9.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 42,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 390,365 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.47 million, down from 432,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $221.62. About 2.02 million shares traded or 17.06% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Westfield Capital Company LP invested in 0.04% or 30,560 shares. Cutler Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,300 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). South Dakota Investment Council reported 0.15% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Alley Limited invested 1.51% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Hartline Inv reported 4,372 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. 20,643 are held by Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc. 10,450 were reported by Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Co. Eastern Bankshares has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Greystone Managed Invs invested in 0.84% or 74,118 shares. Piedmont Inc accumulated 46,787 shares. M&R holds 0.31% or 7,049 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Banking reported 91,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Griffin Asset Mgmt reported 91,235 shares or 2.49% of all its holdings.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 25.07 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bnp Paribas (BNPQF) by 16,795 shares to 48,815 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 519,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Nv (Adr) (NYSE:UN).

Analysts await Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 10.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HXL’s profit will be $74.87M for 23.27 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Hexcel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.