Nextera Energy (NEE) Shareholder Clearbridge Investments Trimmed Its Position by $2.84 Million as Share Value Rose; As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Shares Rose, Allen Investment Management Upped Position

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 613.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 358,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 417,056 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.99 million, up from 58,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.04. About 4.00 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Rev $1.56B; 11/04/2018 – FaZe Clan Claim Title of CWL Pro League Stage 1 Champions; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Adj EPS 46c; 21/03/2018 – Worries over the rising popularity of Epic Games “Fortnite” have sparked a $6.3 billion decline in Activision Blizzard’s market value; 17/05/2018 – British gaming firm enlists army of players to create Worlds Adrift; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of incorrect earnings; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Adj EPS $2.46; 04/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard: dead dangerous; 12/03/2018 – Rise Nation Crowned Champion of the CWL Atlanta Open

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 14,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 1.55 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $299.78 million, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $221.26. About 1.85M shares traded or 7.86% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE); 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 53,010 shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $163.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,693 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4.30 million activity.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 25.03 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

