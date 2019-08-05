Nextera Energy (NEE) Shareholder Ci Investments Lowered Its Stake; Brookfield Asset Management Trimmed Its Position in Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) by $28.25 Million as Share Value Declined

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 21.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 152,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 553,876 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.08M, down from 706,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $210.09. About 784,911 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 1.57M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.44% . The hedge fund held 9.18M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $172.68 million, down from 10.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Physicians Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $16.77. About 796,768 shares traded. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 11.61% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.61% the S&P500.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rlj Lodging Tr (NYSE:RLJ) by 2.04 million shares to 7.17M shares, valued at $125.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 282,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Analysts await Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.28 per share. DOC’s profit will be $47.84 million for 16.13 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Physicians Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Physicians Realty Trust Q4 2018 Results Are Likely To Include An Impairment Charge – Seeking Alpha” on January 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Doc re. GE Files Form 8-K NYSE:GE – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shareholders Are Down 19% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup initiates Physicians Realty at neutral – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 10,200 shares to 55,476 shares, valued at $6.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At Home Group Inc by 73,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 798,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

