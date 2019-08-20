Nextera Energy (NEE) Shareholder Capital Research Global Investors Has Cut Its Stake by $53.59 Million; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Increased Its Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Holding by $17.16 Million; Shares Rose

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 276.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 317,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The hedge fund held 432,815 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71 million, up from 115,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $50.84. About 99,491 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 11/03/2018 – Japan’s Nippon Life Is ‘Cornerstone’ DWS Group Investor With 5% Stake; 13/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Continues to Bolster Management; 23/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK – EXPECTED TO RECORD AN INCREASE IN LOSS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017; 06/05/2018 – DJ Cornerstone Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFIC); 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand: Steele Nominated to Serve as Chair of Board; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Sees 2Q Rev $127M-$129M; 09/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO IMPAIRMENT OF FILM DEPOSITS AND RIGHTS; 11/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL-INTEND TO FORM PARTNERSHIP WITH GENERAL PARTNER, LIMITED PARTNER FOR INVESTMENT IN REAL ESTATE PROJECTS IN NORTH AMERICA

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors sold 277,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 1.42M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.71 million, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $218.55. About 812,279 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q EPS $9.32; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $7.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 27,631 shares to 38,409 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 61,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,400 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 24.72 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 657,932 shares to 23.10M shares, valued at $3.91 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp (Reit) (NYSE:AMT) by 252,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Neuronetics Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.