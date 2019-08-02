Nextera Energy (NEE) Shareholder Camden Asset Management LP Raised Position by $18.21 Million; As Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Stock Price Declined, Duncker Streett & Company Has Lowered Its Holding by $720,000

Duncker Streett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 97.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18,000, down from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $100.46. About 2.92M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 06/03/2018 NXP/Qualcomm: short tender extension to tighten deal-close timeline, sources say [16:56 GMT06 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 28/03/2018 – NXP and AliOS Partner for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 26/05/2018 – China Likely to Approve Qualcomm’s Planned Acquisition of NXP Semiconductors in the Next Few Days; 14/03/2018 – NXP and Kumbaya Collaborate to Connect the Last Billion; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 6, 2018; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID VERY CONCERNED WITH NXP DEAL: CNBC; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ELIMINATES REQUIREMENT THAT QUALCOMM DELIVER AUDITED AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR NXP

Camden Asset Management LP increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 255.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camden Asset Management LP bought 94,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 131,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.37 million, up from 36,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camden Asset Management LP who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $211.69. About 1.10 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79 million and $434.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,090 shares to 16,314 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 3,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Corp has invested 0.08% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Bridges Investment Mngmt, a Nebraska-based fund reported 11,315 shares. Cap City Tru Co Fl reported 1.78% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Korea Investment reported 384,965 shares stake. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Meiji Yasuda Life accumulated 25,533 shares. Charter Trust has invested 0.4% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Advsrs Asset accumulated 139,292 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.11% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 27,626 shares. 12,702 are held by Town And Country Natl Bank And Company Dba First Bankers Company. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 18,071 shares. Bryn Mawr reported 38,087 shares. Covington Advisors owns 18,559 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.36% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).