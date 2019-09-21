Nextera Energy (NEE) Shareholder Bright Rock Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding as Share Price Rose; Shareholder Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Upped Cigna (CI) Stake

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.17M, down from 37,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $225.72. About 4.75M shares traded or 143.12% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Cigna Corporation (CI) by 152.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 9,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.89% . The institutional investor held 16,052 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77M, up from 6,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Cigna Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $161.38. About 2.55M shares traded or 23.79% up from the average. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has declined 3.89% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 08/03/2018 – Cigna to Buy Express Scripts in Deal Worth $67B, Including Debt; 08/03/2018 – Cigna, Express Scripts Will Continue to Operate as Independent Companies; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – TRANSACTION CONSIDERATION OF $54 BLN IN AGGREGATE; 03/05/2018 – Experts have pointed to the DOJ’s review of AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner as an example of the scrutiny Cigna and Express Scripts could face; 03/05/2018 – Cigna Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.85-Adj EPS $13.25; 19/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Cigna CEO David Cordani to hear the story behind Cigna buying pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts; 29/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP – SALE INCLUDED A 20-YEAR STRATEGIC ALLIANCE FOR CIGNA TO PROVIDE INSURANCE SOLUTIONS FOR ANZ BANK CUSTOMERS; 01/05/2018 – New Cigna Study Reveals Loneliness at Epidemic Levels in America; 03/05/2018 – Cigna Raises 2018 Consolidated Adjusted Income From Ops View to $3.17B-$3.27B; 03/05/2018 – Cigna Raises Outlook

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00 million and $313.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 3,000 shares to 17,000 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 18,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.08B for 25.77 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,001 shares to 53,192 shares, valued at $3.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 2,038 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,444 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Salon Cosmetcs & Frag I (NASDAQ:ULTA).

