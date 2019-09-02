Nextera Energy (NEE) Shareholder American National Bank Lifted Stake by $2.82 Million; Zix (ZIXI) Holder California Public Employees Retirement System Has Upped Its Stake

American National Bank increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 1102.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 14,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 15,910 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, up from 1,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $219.08. About 2.95M shares traded or 65.38% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Zix Corp (ZIXI) by 33.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 56,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The institutional investor held 228,299 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 171,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Zix Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $394.12 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.35. About 1.10 million shares traded or 49.81% up from the average. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 21/03/2018 New ZixCorp Channel with Progress Distribution and Proact IT Group AB to Help UK and European Enterprises Comply with New GDPR Rules; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIXI); 22/05/2018 – Zix Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q EPS 4c; 03/04/2018 – ZIX BUYS SEATTLE-BASED ERADO TO EXPAND UNIFIED ARCHIVING,; 10/04/2018 – Zix Strengthens MSP Program

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 173,779 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $85.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 203,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 888,870 shares, and cut its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 4,784 shares to 1,839 shares, valued at $147,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT) by 20,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,953 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc Dublin Shs (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.