Nextera Energy (NEE) Shareholder Advisory Alpha Has Cut Its Holding as Market Value Rose; Truenorth Position In Curtiss Wright (CW) Was Upped

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (CW) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 3,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.02% . The institutional investor held 18,951 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 15,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Curtiss Wright Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $121.44. About 107,632 shares traded. Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has declined 2.28% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CW News: 21/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT – THE ADDITIONAL REPURCHASE ACTIVITY WILL BE CONDUCTED CONCURRENTLY WITH CO’S ONGOING $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM FOR 2018; 23/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Participate in UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference; 19/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright’s Industrial Division Farris 3800L Series Pressure Relief Valve Receives ASME Approval; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT GETS $85M CONTRACT FOR NAVY AIRCRAFT PROGRAM; 30/04/2018 – ONTIC BUYS NEW PRODUCT LINE FROM CURTISS-WRIGHT CONTROLS; 30/04/2018 – Ontic Acquires New Product Line from Curtiss-Wright Controls Electronic Systems; 22/04/2018 – DJ Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CW); 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 21/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Utilize $50 Mllion in Repatriated Foreign Cash to Expand 2018 Share Repurchase Program; 03/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Completes Acquisition Of Dresser-Rand Government Business

Advisory Alpha Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc sold 233 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 1,593 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300.46M, down from 1,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $217.08. About 903,805 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 31.65 million shares or 6.39% less from 33.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Mangement Inc has invested 0.13% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Illinois-based Northern has invested 0.01% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Legal General Grp Inc Inc Plc stated it has 62,587 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 194,897 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Lc has invested 0% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 211 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Beese Fulmer Investment Inc has 0.37% invested in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) for 16,408 shares. Gideon Advsrs holds 0.18% or 4,443 shares. Parametrica Management Ltd accumulated 0.99% or 4,108 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.02% or 4.60M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 34,028 shares stake. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 24,700 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 325,563 shares. Landscape Cap Llc invested 0.03% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW).

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36M and $257.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 22,192 shares to 34,797 shares, valued at $878,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 1,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,478 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 2,192 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Horizon Invs Ltd holds 8,481 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Spirit Of America Corp Ny owns 0.16% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 5,600 shares. Meritage Portfolio holds 1,055 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 30,892 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1,338 shares. Opus Capital Gru Ltd Llc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 6,996 shares. Cambridge holds 2.4% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 207,891 shares. British Columbia Management Corporation has 102,280 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability holds 0.17% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 14,200 shares. Axa holds 0.22% or 290,013 shares. State Street stated it has 0.37% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Pinnacle Advisory owns 4,264 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Blue Fincl Cap Inc owns 9,888 shares. Stewart And Patten Co reported 0.11% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.08B for 24.56 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.