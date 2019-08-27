Nextera Energy (NEE) Share Value Rose While Scholtz & Company Raised Stake; Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Market Valuation Declined While Swift Run Capital Management Lowered Its Position

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 114.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 14,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 27,589 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33 million, up from 12,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $224.01. About 2.07 million shares traded or 19.02% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill

Swift Run Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc sold 32,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 188,030 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.25M, down from 220,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $45.33. About 3.39 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC WANTS TO SEE CPI `WELL WITHIN’ BAND; 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC: ECONOMY NEEDS NEW IMPETUS OF INCREASED LENDING; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 3 MPC MEMBERS VOTE FOR UNCHANGED; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS GOVT SHOULD RESTRAIN DOMESTIC BORROWING; 30/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MARATHON PETROLEUM ‘BBB’ RATING ON ACQ PLAN; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q CAPEX $748M; 29/03/2018 – POLISH CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MARCH 6-7 MPC MEETING; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Purchase Andeavor — Energy Journal; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Offer Represents a Premium of 24.4% to Andeavor’s Closing Price on April 27; 03/04/2018 – New-Look Nigerian MPC May Make the Same Rates Call as Before

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Swift Run Capital Management Llc, which manages about $239.73 million and $108.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12,820 shares to 195,300 shares, valued at $7.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 219 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Co reported 0.18% stake. Wetherby Asset holds 17,880 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Sfmg Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Benjamin F Edwards has 7,120 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) has invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). North Star Investment Management reported 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Ameriprise Finance invested in 5.36 million shares or 0.15% of the stock. Optimum Inv Advisors reported 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc stated it has 79,814 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr holds 80,150 shares. Arrow Fincl invested 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs has 0.04% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 14,424 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Co reported 982 shares. Advisors Asset Incorporated has 95,300 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argyle Capital Mngmt invested in 0.15% or 2,033 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares has invested 0.55% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,922 shares. Winch Advisory Limited has invested 0% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Provise Grp Inc Ltd reported 0.08% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 102,807 shares. Seabridge Invest Advsrs Ltd Co invested 0.01% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). L And S Advsr has 39,216 shares. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 1.46M shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Argi Serv Ltd owns 0.01% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,133 shares. Cohen Mgmt Incorporated reported 31,358 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.47% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 378,936 shares. 6,050 were accumulated by Benedict Financial Advisors. Pictet Asset Management owns 2.02 million shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Jnba Advsrs stated it has 0.02% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

