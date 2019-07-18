Nextera Energy (NEE) Share Value Rose While Energy Income Partners Has Upped Its Position; Greylin Investment Mangement Holds Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB)

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 27.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 235,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.11M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $213.78 million, up from 870,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $210.24. About 354,131 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 27.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 121,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 556,626 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.25 million, up from 435,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $38.35. About 5.51M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Q Global Advisors Limited Company reported 180,324 shares. Loomis Sayles And Communications Ltd Partnership reported 1.33% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.02% or 281,100 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 3.11 million shares. Fdx Advsr Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 5,000 are held by West Family Inc. Tiedemann Llc accumulated 24,145 shares. Stock Yards Retail Bank And Tru invested in 0.04% or 9,360 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corp Ny has 8,685 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 14,060 were accumulated by Marathon Mngmt. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 311,543 shares. 42,050 are owned by Davenport And Co Ltd Liability Com. Fiduciary Management Incorporated Wi owns 11.28 million shares or 3.21% of their US portfolio. Hudock Gru Inc Limited Liability Company reported 750 shares.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83M and $445.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apergy Corp by 12,600 shares to 7,527 shares, valued at $309,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,932 shares, and cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

