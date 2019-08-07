Nextera Energy (NEE) Share Value Rose While Element Capital Management Lowered Stake; Daruma Capital Management Raised Holding in Wpx Energy (WPX) by $1.27 Million

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 65.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc bought 97,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 247,766 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, up from 149,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 10.97% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $9.91. About 32.88M shares traded or 305.43% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 26/03/2018 – WPX Energy CEO sees crude demand rising despite electric cars; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wpx Energy’s Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC – IN SECOND AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT IS INCREASED TO $3.0 BLN; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY – COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $328.7M 2020 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 05/04/2018 – WPX Energy to Host May 3 Webcast; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 22/04/2018 – DJ WPX Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPX)

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 46.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 6,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 7,799 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, down from 14,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $211.4. About 1.76M shares traded or 2.00% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 2,509 shares to 15,800 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) by 122,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE).

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NextEra Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Buy-and-Hold Stocks to Own Forever – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Community Savings Bank Na has 0.56% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 14,302 shares. First City Capital Inc reported 3,085 shares. Texas-based Segment Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.19% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, Cypress Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.18% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Beaumont Financial Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 3,288 shares. Us Savings Bank De reported 0.29% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Private Ocean Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 778 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.31% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Raymond James Fincl Advsr accumulated 203,475 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Retail Bank holds 227,080 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Patten Gp accumulated 8,442 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp holds 3,420 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mirador Capital Partners LP holds 2,834 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. 39,389 are owned by Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division. Vigilant Capital Lc reported 0.02% stake.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06B for 23.91 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 42,820 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Paragon Assoc And Paragon Assoc Ii Joint Venture has 4.95% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Moreover, Fifth Third Commercial Bank has 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 1,980 shares. Hartford Fincl owns 6,800 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 476 are owned by North Star Mgmt. The United Kingdom-based Lmr Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.02% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Brinker Cap invested in 0.02% or 34,154 shares. 148,734 were reported by Bancorporation Of Montreal Can. 292,000 were accumulated by Nokomis Limited Liability Co. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.02% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Perella Weinberg Prns Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 2.00 million shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 372,610 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 14,675 are owned by Los Angeles Equity Rech. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.05% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 8.97 million shares. Cibc Ww Markets has 37,379 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $879.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) by 111,454 shares to 196,970 shares, valued at $17.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 251,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 867,461 shares, and cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

