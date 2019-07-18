Nextera Energy (NEE) Share Value Rose While Cullen Capital Management Has Cut Position by $8.14 Million; Merck & Co (MRK) Holder Private Wealth Partners Boosted Stake by $405,704

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 9.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 42,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 390,365 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.47M, down from 432,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $211.08. About 488,284 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB

Private Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc bought 4,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 241,989 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.13 million, up from 237,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $82.49. About 3.44M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 21/03/2018 – Britain’s use of copycat biotech drugs takes off while U.S. lags; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Promises a Revamp for Struggling Liquid-Crystals Unit; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA 4Q Ebitda Pre-Exceptionals at EUR1.01B; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health, Mavenclad in Focus — Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – John Carroll: Breaking –Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 20/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq with Chemotherapy Phase III IMpower131 Study Met Co-Primary Endpoint

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 8.53% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.11 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 23.04 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlantic Union Commercial Bank Corp holds 0.22% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 4,154 shares. Regions Corporation, a Alabama-based fund reported 568,892 shares. Madison Inv Inc stated it has 113,241 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corp invested in 54,496 shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Ltd, Maine-based fund reported 853 shares. Waterstone Capital Management LP holds 79,450 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mngmt Incorporated, a Virginia-based fund reported 35,308 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Liability Com owns 1,310 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Kames Capital Public Limited Liability reported 3.75% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Hexavest owns 0.64% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 261,660 shares. Horizon Services Limited Liability Co reported 0.98% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Gotham Asset Management Ltd stated it has 17,589 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Peninsula Asset invested 1.76% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Mason Street Lc holds 0.27% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 68,217 shares. Callahan Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 54,027 shares.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bnp Paribas (BNPQF) by 16,795 shares to 48,815 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis Ag (Adr) (NYSE:NVS) by 7,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 872,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Kt&G Corp. (KTCIF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Ltd Company has 2,129 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Hexavest has invested 1.21% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 4,135 shares. Burke & Herbert National Bank & Tru holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 23,413 shares. Moreover, Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va has 0.57% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 22,648 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Limited Liability Com reported 38,152 shares. Macroview Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 286 shares. Sectoral Asset Mngmt Inc has 1.65% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Loeb Prns reported 0% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Willis Counsel reported 2.09% stake. Da Davidson And holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 610,045 shares. Invesco Ltd has 0.43% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 15.47M shares. Osterweis Capital Mngmt reported 11,778 shares. Boston & Management accumulated 46,644 shares. Dakota Wealth Management has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14 million and $608.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 4,422 shares to 100,760 shares, valued at $13.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 5,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,515 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

