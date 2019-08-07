Nextera Energy (NEE) Share Price Rose While Van Eck Associates Decreased Stake by $1.23 Million; Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holder Ballentine Partners Has Trimmed Its Position by $350,460

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 23.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 6,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 21,019 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, down from 27,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $212.26. About 446,665 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 47.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc sold 3,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 4,234 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $385,000, down from 8,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $100.89. About 898,906 shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.15; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Comcast, Cuts Medtronic; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA & MEDTRONIC EXTEND GENCARO CLINICAL TRIAL PACT; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic: Current Forex Rates Would Cut FY19 Rev by $50M-$150M; 11/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets With CE Mark Approval; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Medtronic’s A3 Senior Unsecured and Prime-2 Comml Paper Ratings; 19/03/2018 – Study Shows Positive Results with Medtronic Cryoballoon for Patients with Persistent Atrial Fibrillation; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53 billion and $20.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 33,113 shares to 361,001 shares, valued at $55.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.08B for 24.01 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.58B for 21.38 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

