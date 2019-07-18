Nextera Energy (NEE) Share Price Rose While Bkd Wealth Advisors Increased by $800,371 Its Position; Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Rose While One Capital Management Boosted Holding by $542,370

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc bought 4,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,521 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, up from 1,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $209.91. About 1.61M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion

One Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc bought 3,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, up from 12,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $169.71. About 8.11M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business; 10/05/2018 – ALTAIR SAYS HAS ACQUIRED GERMANY-BASED FLUIDYNA GMBH, A DEVELOPER OF NVIDIA CUDA AND GPU-BASED COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 20/05/2018 – Neowin.net: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition to reportedly debut on June 15; 16/03/2018 – Nvidia: Arrival of ‘Proof of Stake’ Could Crimp Crypto Gains, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:UNIT TAKING OVER SPACE IN EX-BELL LABS BUILDING IN HOLMDEL; 27/03/2018 – DisplayLink Showcases Highest Resolution Vive Pro With Vive Wireless VR Adaptor at the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference

