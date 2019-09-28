Nextera Energy (NEE) Position Raised by Smith Moore & Company; Progeny 3 Stake in Cameco (CCJ) Has Raised by $5.31 Million

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 35.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 1,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 6,035 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24 million, up from 4,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $231.26. About 1.73 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May

Progeny 3 Inc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 1013.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Progeny 3 Inc bought 531,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 583,810 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26 million, up from 52,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Progeny 3 Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.59. About 1.15M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66 million and $444.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clarus Corp New by 41,400 shares to 31,000 shares, valued at $448,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

