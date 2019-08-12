Nextera Energy (NEE) Position Raised by Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas; Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Cut Its Stake as Stock Price Rose

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 29.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 4,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 10,637 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, down from 15,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $121.39. About 3.07M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES LNG MARKET OVERSUPPLY IN MID-TERM; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/13/2018 05:38 PM; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – TENGIZ GROWTH PROJECT IN KAZAKHSTAN IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 08:04 PM; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Focusing on Cutting Costs, Delivering Production Growth From Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG Projects in Australia; 18/04/2018 – Chevron Employees Arrested as Venezuela Clampdown Escalates; 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc. (NEE) by 173.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 59,296 shares as the company's stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 93,389 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.05M, up from 34,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $215.51. About 725,274 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Trust Na holds 39,925 shares. Weiss Multi reported 76,700 shares. Bragg Financial has 1,267 shares. House Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 6,600 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada accumulated 0.25% or 2.97M shares. Personal Cap holds 212,687 shares. Peak Asset Management Lc reported 1,071 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 157,792 are held by Arizona State Retirement System. First State Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Inv Ser holds 3,271 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers accumulated 5,690 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests reported 0.06% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Horizon Lc holds 0.06% or 8,481 shares in its portfolio. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc has 1.79% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 31,731 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 1,338 shares. First Manhattan Co reported 0.01% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $816.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 461,171 shares to 60,587 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,595 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Autus Asset Lc reported 65,174 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Lc owns 298,730 shares. The Tennessee-based B Riley Wealth Mngmt has invested 1.03% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hollow Brook Wealth Management Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 5,489 shares. Clarivest Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 5,881 shares. Aureus Asset Management Llc has 6,429 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 136,531 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 811,254 shares. 50,050 are held by Brookfield Asset Management. Boston reported 1.19% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Toronto Dominion Bank has 1.32M shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.66% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cincinnati Insurance invested 2.47% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Verition Fund Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.11% or 22,008 shares. Moreover, Country Trust National Bank & Trust has 0.7% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

