Nextera Energy (NEE) Position Maintained by Middleton & Co Inc; As Ncr New (NCR) Valuation Rose, South Texas Money Management LTD Upped by $883,980 Its Stake

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Ncr Corp New (NCR) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 32,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The institutional investor held 749,850 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.46M, up from 717,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Ncr Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.49% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $31.11. About 750,090 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q Cont Ops EPS 35c; 22/03/2018 – NCR: Nuti to Step Down Upon Naming of New CEO; 03/04/2018 – NCR (NIGERIA) PLC NCR.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 REVENUE OF 6.91 BLN NAIRA VS 7.06 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 10/05/2018 – NCR CEO and lncoming Chairman Announce Substantial NCR Share Purchases; 19/04/2018 – NCR Remains #1 Provider of Multivendor ATM Software in 2018 RBR Industry Report; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as Chief Executive Officer; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – ON APRIL 23, 2018, ENTERED INTO A MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH JABIL INC; 07/05/2018 – NCR to Participate in Fireside Chat at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2018 Revenue Growth Flat to Up 3%; 22/03/2018 – NCR Names Paul Langenbahn as Chief Operating Officer, Succeeding Mark Benjamin

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 9.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 3,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 43,496 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41M, up from 39,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $221.26. About 1.85M shares traded or 7.86% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 9,511 shares to 5,446 shares, valued at $290,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 202,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,243 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Powered by NCR Aloha, Coupa Cafe Delivers New Perks with Mobile App Ordering – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NCR Corporation Announces Offering of Senior Notes – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NCR Gets an ATM Bump – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Here Are Four Stocks In Technology And Solar Energy That Have Broken Out On Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 18% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $623.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,436 shares to 33,578 shares, valued at $6.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,400 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).