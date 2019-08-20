Nextera Energy (NEE) Position Maintained by Camden Asset Management L P; Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Flossbach Von Storch Ag Raised Stake

Camden Asset Management LP increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 255.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camden Asset Management LP bought 94,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 131,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.37M, up from 36,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camden Asset Management LP who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $218.96. About 1.36 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 10618.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 320,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 323,165 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.60 million, up from 3,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $132.57. About 3.10 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB) by 209,030 shares to 5.51M shares, valued at $1.11 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart (NYSE:WMT) by 69,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,150 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NFLX, PEP, REGN – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Don’t Buy PepsiCo Now – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PepsiCo: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Nail-Biting Market Scenario – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bollard Gru Ltd Llc owns 29,772 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1,678 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 0.63% or 40,066 shares in its portfolio. First Heartland Consultants holds 3,768 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. One Capital Lc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Renaissance Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp owns 46,311 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.1% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bridges Investment Management Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 183,521 shares. Cohen Cap Mgmt holds 109,727 shares or 3.24% of its portfolio. North Star Asset Mngmt Inc owns 25,151 shares. Silvercrest Asset Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 180,307 shares. 9,958 are owned by Greatmark Investment Ptnrs. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Missouri-based fund reported 68,276 shares. Natixis holds 0.81% or 1.06M shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Private Harbour Investment Mngmt And Counsel has invested 1.94% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Camden Asset Management L P, which manages about $4.65 billion and $3.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (Prn) by 4.10 million shares to 67.60 million shares, valued at $105.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (Prn) by 5.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.47M shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc.