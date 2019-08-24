Nextera Energy (NEE) Position Held by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Euclidean Technologies Management Lowered Its Holding as Market Value Declined

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) by 72.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 13,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 32,657 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31 million, up from 18,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $221.9. About 2.58M shares traded or 49.25% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q EPS $9.32; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 22.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 8,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 28,400 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 36,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Verizon, Boingo Wifi Partner To Improve Verizon’s 5G Presence in Phoenix – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Verizon Stock Unlikely to Move Significantly on Earnings Numbers – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Has 5 Dividend Growth Stocks for Nervous Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset Management stated it has 76,622 shares. Hourglass Capital Ltd holds 1.11% or 64,479 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insur reported 110,503 shares stake. Buckhead Mngmt holds 0.1% or 5,534 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.86% stake. Intact Inc invested 0.34% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Boston Family Office Ltd holds 170,128 shares. Linscomb & Williams Incorporated holds 0.55% or 110,711 shares. Bangor State Bank reported 0.68% stake. Chemung Canal Tru invested 1.95% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Schroder Inv Management Group Inc reported 3.26M shares. Toth Advisory accumulated 0% or 290 shares. Bankshares, a Missouri-based fund reported 1.21M shares. Pggm Investments accumulated 1.11% or 3.69M shares. Cleararc has invested 1.11% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $173.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 522 shares to 2,637 shares, valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clorox (NYSE:CLX) by 14,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,689 shares, and cut its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).