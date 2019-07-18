Nextera Energy (NEE) Position Has Lifted by Sabal Trust Co; Tctc Holdings Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Has Trimmed by $419,328 as Market Value Rose

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 3,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,006 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.72M, up from 98,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.53 billion market cap company. It closed at $209.91 lastly. It is down 21.64% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 4,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,827 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99M, down from 80,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.39. About 1.55 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc stated it has 1,131 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Swiss Bancorp has 0.42% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Boston Family Office Ltd reported 46,076 shares. Highstreet Asset reported 3,882 shares. Smith Moore, Missouri-based fund reported 4,458 shares. Two Sigma Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,722 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, Community National Bank Na has 0.56% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 14,302 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 10,000 shares. Field And Main Fincl Bank, a Kentucky-based fund reported 3,795 shares. Hgk Asset Inc invested in 0.24% or 4,150 shares. Jefferies Group Llc has invested 0.04% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Aspen Inv Mngmt owns 3,785 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa owns 2,905 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Inc has 311 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 70,317 shares to 94,002 shares, valued at $5.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 22,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 728,151 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.21 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. Posada Juan Fernando had sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750 on Monday, February 11. Matthew Price sold $1.98 million worth of stock. $895,500 worth of stock was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold 4,395 shares worth $428,789. On Friday, February 1 the insider Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86M. 9,000 shares were sold by Coombe Gary A, worth $845,100 on Monday, January 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.22% or 14,337 shares. Allstate reported 170,894 shares. Nbt Bank & Trust N A Ny holds 2.3% or 121,467 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca owns 32,982 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 120,235 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.56% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Toth Advisory has invested 1.22% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Smith Chas P And Assocs Pa Cpas holds 3.1% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 243,184 shares. Rock Point Ltd Liability Corporation owns 6,678 shares. Halsey Assoc Incorporated Ct accumulated 0.55% or 32,250 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm reported 0.18% stake. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0.9% or 1.66M shares. Leisure Cap Mngmt owns 16,888 shares. Old Point Fincl Svcs N A stated it has 3.64% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lakeview Cap Prtn Ltd Com accumulated 10,735 shares.

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11,887 shares to 47,968 shares, valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 11,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,844 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).