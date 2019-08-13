Nextera Energy (NEE) Market Value Rose While Cohen & Steers Decreased Position; Service Now (NOW) Market Valuation Rose While Monetary Management Group Has Decreased Its Stake by $715,860

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc. (NEE) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 99,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305.04M, down from 1.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $215.74. About 867,280 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Service Now Inc. (NOW) by 37.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 2,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 4,770 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 7,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Service Now Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $261.02. About 747,639 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rgm Capital Limited Liability Company reported 404,089 shares or 6.76% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 1,310 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested 0.13% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability holds 128,068 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 4,852 shares. Trustmark Financial Bank Department stated it has 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Gam Hldg Ag has 0.24% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 23,228 shares. The Connecticut-based Axiom International Investors Ltd De has invested 1.31% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Polaris Greystone Fincl Gru Ltd has 0.26% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 25,386 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,122 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Nicholas Investment Ptnrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.49% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Scout Investments has invested 1.89% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.12M for 283.72 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72 million and $252.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Financial (NYSE:PNC) by 7,835 shares to 17,910 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp On Xnys (NYSE:PBA) by 25,600 shares to 35,150 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rlj Lodging Trust 1.950 Perp Sr:A Cvt by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT).

