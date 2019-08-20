Nextera Energy (NEE) Market Value Rose While Camden Asset Management LP Has Increased Stake; Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holder Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Upped Stake

Camden Asset Management LP increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 255.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camden Asset Management LP bought 94,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 131,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.37M, up from 36,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camden Asset Management LP who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $218.96. About 1.36M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 27.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 50,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 229,500 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.48 million, up from 179,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $135.29. About 11.06M shares traded or 24.60% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $2.5 BLN; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 03/05/2018 – FUNTASTIC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH THINKWAY TOYS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF TOYS AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS RELATING TO DISNEY AND PIXAR TOY STORY LICENSE; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on streaming in strategic restructuring

