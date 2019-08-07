Nextera Energy (NEE) Market Value Rose While Calamos Wealth Management Has Decreased by $1.71 Million Its Holding; Capwealth Advisors Trimmed Its Holding in Gilead Sciences Com (GILD) by $589,745

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 22.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 8,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 30,892 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.97M, down from 39,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $212.7. About 1.30 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 9,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 82,170 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, down from 91,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $63.94. About 4.08M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE UNIT: DOLUTEGRAVIR MET INSPIRING STUDY ENDPOINT; 15/05/2018 – Gilead fortifies its cell therapy status, expanding into three new facilities and teaming with NCI $GILD; 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and Advanced Fibrosis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q EPS $1.17; 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93M and $652.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freddie Mac 6.02 Pfd Pfd Ser X (FMCKL) by 222,125 shares to 454,325 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Federal Home Ln Mtg Corp Pfd 8 (FMCKJ) by 106,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.