Nextera Energy (NEE) Market Valuation Rose While Cambridge Trust Company Has Increased Position; Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding Raised by Mufg Americas Holdings Corp

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 12,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 87,897 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37M, up from 75,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $99.69. About 1.66M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 25.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 41,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 207,891 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.19 million, up from 165,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $224.12. About 2.22M shares traded or 23.55% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,116 shares to 62,094 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLP) by 6,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,957 shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software Tech (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, Palisade Management Ltd Liability Corporation Nj has 0.24% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 38,880 shares. Summit Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.26% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Bridges Investment Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.09% or 11,315 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Incorporated holds 0.33% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 36,326 shares. Cannell Peter B & holds 6,297 shares. Hexavest Incorporated invested 0.64% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 10,653 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corp reported 115,249 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. The Michigan-based Blue Chip Prns has invested 0.43% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.27% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Mirae Asset Global Investments Communication Limited reported 132,940 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated invested 1.05% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 65,337 shares. 1,142 are owned by King Wealth.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 2,494 shares to 32,277 shares, valued at $7.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293,285 shares, and cut its stake in International Flavors&Fragra.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.