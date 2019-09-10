Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding Upped by Jennison Associates Llc; Medtronic Plc (MDT) Market Value Rose While Ballentine Partners Has Decreased Its Position

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 0.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 2,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $237.24M, up from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $218.14. About 860,499 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 47.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc sold 3,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 4,234 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $385,000, down from 8,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $106.8. About 1.68M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 23/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–CareLink Monitoring Service for Medtronic Cardiac Implanted Devices – NA; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects That Medtronic Will Have Improved Access to Overseas Cash Balances and Cash Flows; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst, and Investors Rate It a `Buy’; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names Mike Weinstein Senior Vice President, Strategy; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC: COREVALVE TAVR SYSTEM SHOWED STRONG L-T PERFORMANCE; 16/03/2018 – Allergy Standards Ltd. (ASL) announced today the appointment of Kelsey Hayden as Business Operations Executive; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA -MEDTRONIC HAS EXTENDED U.S., CANADIAN AND EUROPEAN CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ARCA FOR ADDITIONAL YEAR TO APRIL 2019; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: FEASIBILITY OF EXTRAVASCULAR APPROACH TO ICD THERAPY; 24/05/2018 – Independent Stent Imaging Study Shows Excellent Healing Profile with Resolute Onyx DES in Complex Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 29/03/2018 – Medtronic’s newest spinal cord stimulator, Intellis, was approved in the U.S. last year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 5,987 shares to 2.71 million shares, valued at $148.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 448,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.53 million shares, and cut its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

