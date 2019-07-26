Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding Upped by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc; Schwartz Investment Counsel Holds Holding in Heico New (HEI.A)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 233.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 6,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,916 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 2,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $208.4. About 651,413 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI.A) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 35,635 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 542,335 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.59 million, up from 506,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $108.36. About 141,087 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 42.87% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.44% the S&P500.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96B and $92.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 5,231 shares to 20,138 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookstone invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Chemung Canal, a New York-based fund reported 2,421 shares. Smith Moore And has 0.21% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Webster Bancshares N A stated it has 4,031 shares. Marco Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 0.06% or 1,727 shares. Boston Rech & Management Incorporated has invested 0.29% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Tower Bridge Advsr reported 9,396 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.1% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Tradewinds Management Lc stated it has 282 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa reported 2,525 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) reported 9,930 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. 472,724 are held by Pension. Somerset Group Incorporated Ltd reported 15,962 shares. Moreover, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability has 0.84% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Tcw Gru holds 16,921 shares.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 15,000 shares to 38,500 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) by 303,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,900 shares, and cut its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B).