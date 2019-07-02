Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding Maintained by Shell Asset Management Co; Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Continues to Hold Position in Electronic Arts (EA)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53 million, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $102.72. About 3.70M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 9.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 6,510 shares as the company's stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,958 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49M, up from 68,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $207.66. About 1.51M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Becker Mngmt has 0.04% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 5,037 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk reported 0.33% stake. Hrt Fincl Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,228 shares. Energ Income Prtn Lc invested in 3.65% or 1.11 million shares. 24.63M are owned by State Street. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 2,192 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Company accumulated 0.06% or 2,845 shares. Waters Parkerson And Ltd owns 1,559 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Illinois-based Whitnell & has invested 0.57% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Fruth Mgmt holds 0.12% or 1,430 shares. 74,958 were reported by Shell Asset Management. Community Bank & Trust Na holds 14,302 shares. Mairs holds 0% or 1,656 shares. Shelter Mutual accumulated 1.15% or 20,200 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4,826 shares to 71,980 shares, valued at $8.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 6,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 311,743 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Co reported 3,629 shares. Independent Franchise Prtn Llp accumulated 2.53 million shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel accumulated 43,018 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) reported 4,631 shares. Stanley reported 53,765 shares. Alkeon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.60M shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Moreover, Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 2,284 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Essex Investment Mgmt invested in 2,907 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Miracle Mile Lc accumulated 0.14% or 17,444 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company reported 0.08% stake. 252,583 are owned by Ajo Limited Partnership. Amer Intll Gp Incorporated holds 0.05% or 131,535 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank holds 0.01% or 16,588 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 24,300 shares to 928,132 shares, valued at $163.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 342,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 301,393 shares, and cut its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.65 million activity. Miele Laura had sold 1,250 shares worth $114,710 on Friday, February 1. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold 10,000 shares worth $1.01 million. Bruzzo Chris sold $1.23 million worth of stock.