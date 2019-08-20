Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding Maintained by Peconic Partners Llc; Murphy Capital Management Decreased Its Coca Cola (KO) Holding by $361,054

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola (KO) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 7,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 120,941 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67 million, down from 128,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $53.88. About 7.25 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500.

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 3,900 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $754,000, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $219.13. About 1.79 million shares traded or 5.61% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rise in utilities shares seen as modest given sharp drop in bond yields – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What to Watch When NextEra Energy Reports Its Q2 Results – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,400 were reported by Bessemer Securities Limited Liability. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability reported 8,025 shares. Montecito Bankshares & Tru has invested 0.09% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 4,510 are owned by Farmers & Merchants Invs. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora holds 792 shares. Fragasso Gru invested in 0.6% or 14,465 shares. Smithfield Com stated it has 14,135 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.3% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Middleton & Inc Ma invested 1.35% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Mariner Lc holds 36,464 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Cap Management Lc invested in 5,161 shares. Wright Service reported 0.99% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). New York-based Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0.13% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Harvey Inv Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,573 shares. Dillon And Assoc Incorporated holds 0.35% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 5,532 shares.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Coca-Cola eyes growth in Bangladesh – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) 36% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Freeport-McMoRan, Microsoft and Coca-Cola – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Dow Jones Stocks to Sell Before the Market Slumps – Investorplace.com” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KO Will Never Be KO’d – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.05 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Cap, a California-based fund reported 10,185 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Maryland Mgmt, a Maryland-based fund reported 16,761 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 360,530 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Co stated it has 0.03% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability owns 27,981 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 906,280 shares. California-based Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.45% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Citigroup invested in 2.86 million shares or 0.13% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0.25% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 7.88 million shares. Wms Partners Limited Liability Company reported 39,786 shares. Allstate Corp invested in 0.4% or 318,568 shares. Weik Cap Management invested in 70,291 shares. Beacon Financial Group has 64,002 shares. Fiduciary Trust invested 0.31% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).