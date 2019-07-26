Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding Held by Northeast Investment Management; P2 Capital Partners Maintains Stake in Cott Que (COT)

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 42.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock declined 12.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.79 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.03M, up from 3.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.78. About 412,570 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 12.74% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.17% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, COTT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corporation Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – INCREASED TARGETED FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES TO OVER $2.35 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EBITDA $65M; 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B; 03/05/2018 – Cott Board of Directors Approved a $50M Share-Repurchase Plan on May 1; 08/03/2018 – CMA INVITES COMMENTS ON SOFT REFRESCO, COTT REMEDY; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY REFRESCO GROUP NV UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 ON COTT DEAL; 29/03/2018 – CMA Won’t Refer Refresco, Cott Merger for Further Probe

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 24.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 16,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,047 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.64 million, up from 69,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $209.05. About 728,236 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peak Asset Management Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,071 shares. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo holds 1.08% or 183,090 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0.25% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). D E Shaw And Inc reported 157,690 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,000 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Co invested in 0.15% or 18,071 shares. Blue Chip Prtnrs stated it has 9,452 shares. First State Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Invest Services, Florida-based fund reported 3,271 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Management holds 0.83% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 50,844 shares. Edgemoor Advisors Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 43,543 shares. New Jersey-based Hgk Asset Mgmt has invested 0.24% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 6,587 are held by Evermay Wealth Management Limited Company. Abner Herrman And Brock owns 1.95% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 65,337 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.08% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Td Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,495 shares to 22,400 shares, valued at $5.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 6,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,504 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 34,950 shares. North Point Managers Oh reported 10,000 shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 0.02% or 430,486 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.19M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Teton Advsr has invested 0.16% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Cidel Asset Mgmt Inc holds 1.47% or 1.85M shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Pnc Finance Svcs Gru Inc Inc holds 16,647 shares. Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv has 0.33% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 14,500 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 82,571 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp owns 282,400 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 0% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 105,542 shares. Prelude Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 1,580 shares. Legal & General Plc holds 80,447 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 143,600 shares to 1.48 million shares, valued at $160.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.46 million activity. Another trade for 13,500 shares valued at $199,395 was bought by STANBROOK STEVEN P. Harrington Thomas had bought 33,560 shares worth $499,004.