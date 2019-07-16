Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding Has Upped by Private Wealth Partners Llc; Chevron New (CVX) Position Has Lifted by First National Bank Of Omaha

Private Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 105.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc bought 3,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,645 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 3,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $208.85. About 2.12 million shares traded or 18.22% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 6380.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 191,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 194,415 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.95M, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $125.72. About 3.56 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – TENGIZ GROWTH PROJECT IN KAZAKHSTAN IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S TENGIZCHEVROIL PLANS TO CUT OIL OUTPUT AT ITS TENGIZ OILFIELD BY 500,000 T IN AUG AND BY 380,000 T IN OCT DUE TO PLANNED MAINTENANCE -ENERGY MINISTRY; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 08:33 AM; 21/03/2018 – Record U.S. oil offshore lease sale to test Trump energy push; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 11:32 AM; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON SAYS NEW U.S. TAX LAW HAS NOT HAD A ‘MAJOR IMPACT ON’ COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Affirms Cash Flow Growth and Capital Discipline

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust Inc reported 1.62 million shares stake. Whittier Company Of Nevada stated it has 131,171 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Blb&B Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 76,441 shares. Noesis Mangement Corporation invested in 3,573 shares or 0% of the stock. Qci Asset Ny has invested 1.3% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fulton Bank Na stated it has 53,511 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Aspen Investment Management Inc stated it has 0.83% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Deutsche National Bank Ag accumulated 0.73% or 9.91 million shares. Aull & Monroe has 33,856 shares for 2.23% of their portfolio. Mengis Cap Mgmt Inc reported 2.4% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.68% or 2.09M shares. Ima Wealth Incorporated stated it has 23,125 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Meritage has 50,159 shares. Cap Inv Counsel Incorporated has 0.31% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wealthquest holds 0.39% or 8,395 shares.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83M and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Methode Electrs Inc (NYSE:MEI) by 14,470 shares to 30,980 shares, valued at $892,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 10,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,818 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron told to halt oil spill into California canyon – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil Stock Has a Breakout Opportunity Here – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Phillips Chemical reportedly makes $15B acquisition bid – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “NextEra Energy assessed as having best-in-class preparedness, according to S&P Global Ratings’ methodology for environmental, social and governance factors – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Top Stocks to Secure Your Financial Independence – The Motley Fool” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Etfdailynews.com and their article: “How tariffs are affecting solar energy stocks – ETF Daily News” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot And Lowe’s: Fast-Growing Super SWANs Worth Buying Today – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.