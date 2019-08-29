Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding Has Increased by Telos Capital Management Inc; Fernwood Investment Management Maintains Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 243 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,289 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 1,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1764.25. About 2.42 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY ONLINE STORES REVENUE $26,939 MLN VS $22,826 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK merger deal is a ‘protection program’ against Amazon. expert says; 30/05/2018 – Raleigh Tops List in One Ranking for Amazon’s New Home: Map; 05/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Expand Whole Foods Delivery to San Francisco; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 09/04/2018 – Leading Academic Video Platform Brings Power of Machine Learning to the Classroom, Making Video Content Inclusive and Accessible; 10/05/2018 – Amazon Stops Buying High-revenue Competitive Shopping Ads On Google: Report — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Now Anyone Can Create Their Own Personalized Alexa Skill in Just Minutes; 14/03/2018 – Digital Benchmarking Firm L2 Inc Releases its 1st Ever Grocery Ranking Highlighting Amazon, Walmart, and H-E-B as Industry Leaders

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 94.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 3,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 6,686 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 3,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $221.19. About 2.75M shares traded or 55.81% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Limited Liability Company has 0.37% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 20,857 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.6% or 64,065 shares in its portfolio. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alleghany De owns 2.41% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 28,500 shares. Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Inc Ltd holds 65 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Azimuth Capital Ltd Company owns 10,082 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tikvah Mngmt Limited Com has 15.5% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The New York-based M&T Bank & Trust Corporation has invested 0.82% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Atria Invests Ltd accumulated 2,911 shares. First Long Island Investors Limited Liability invested in 15,890 shares or 3.66% of the stock. 1,813 are owned by Adirondack Tru. Taurus Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). United Asset Strategies stated it has 1.9% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Merriman Wealth Limited Liability Co has 3,795 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Garrison Bradford And Assocs reported 1,667 shares.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47M and $320.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,454 shares to 21,477 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,212 shares, and cut its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

