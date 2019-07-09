Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding Boosted by Jones Financial Companies Lllp; Psagot Investment House LTD Trimmed Its Stake in Oshkosh (OSK) by $321,150

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 6.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 1,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,026 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42 million, up from 26,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $209.13. About 1.08M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 4,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,695 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.51 million, down from 90,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $83.28. About 361,539 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 2.41% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 09/05/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – WITH APPOINTMENT OF GENERAL ODIERNO, OSHKOSH CORPORATION HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 12/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Announce Second Quarter Earnings April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $5.40 TO $5.85; 19/03/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.10 TO $5.55; 03/05/2018 – xG Technology’s IMT Vislink Partners with Frontline Communications on Customized Newsnet® Mobile Demo Vehicle; 09/05/2018 – Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Oshkosh Corporation Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Oshkosh Senior Unsecured Rating To Ba1

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx Etf (VYM) by 18,987 shares to 674,577 shares, valued at $57.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At & T Inc (NYSE:T) by 11,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,587 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Short (BSV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Inv Management has 0.11% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Riggs Asset Managment owns 0.11% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 837 shares. Finance Advantage holds 1,032 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management holds 2.85% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 35,308 shares. Northstar Invest stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd owns 1.98 million shares. Waddell Reed Financial has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Brinker Capital owns 0.11% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 14,986 shares. Ellington Group Limited Com has invested 0.16% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Aull Monroe Inv Mgmt Corporation holds 2.53% or 24,391 shares in its portfolio. Wedgewood Invsts Pa holds 1,200 shares. Profund Advisors Lc stated it has 38,253 shares. Agf owns 2,500 shares. Da Davidson & Communication reported 0.71% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd owns 183,035 shares.

Analysts await Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.41 EPS, up 9.55% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.2 per share. OSK’s profit will be $168.51M for 8.64 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Oshkosh Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.42% EPS growth.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 167,100 shares to 177,900 shares, valued at $4.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar(Len) (NYSE:LEN) by 132,612 shares in the quarter, for a total of 414,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle(Orcl) (NYSE:ORCL).