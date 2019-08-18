Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder Zimmer Partners LP Has Raised Stake; Array Biopharma (ARRY) Stock Price Rose While Baker Bros Advisors LP Has Cut Its Position by $28.79 Million

Zimmer Partners Lp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 1926.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp bought 167,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 175,940 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.01 million, up from 8,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $217.53. About 2.53 million shares traded or 48.68% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170

Baker Bros Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc. (ARRY) by 23.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp sold 1.20M shares as the company’s stock rose 107.05% . The hedge fund held 3.84 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.68 million, down from 5.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68 billion market cap company. It closed at $47.85 lastly. It is up 192.84% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 192.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 09/05/2018 – ARRAY BIOPHARMA FILES UP TO $125M CONTROLLED EQUITY OFFERING; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold ARRY shares while 54 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 214.23 million shares or 4.48% more from 205.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Baker Bros Advisors Lp, which manages about $8.20 billion and $15.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. by 117,647 shares to 313,725 shares, valued at $6.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Myokardia Inc. by 701,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50 billion and $8.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 767,319 shares to 2.95 million shares, valued at $205.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) by 725,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 625,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.