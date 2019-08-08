Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder Wright Investors Service Has Cut Its Holding by $718,346 as Stock Price Rose; Chubb Com (CB) Share Price Rose While Cibc World Markets Boosted by $1.07 Million Its Stake

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Chubb Corp Com (CB) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 7,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.97% . The institutional investor held 71,999 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.09 million, up from 64,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Chubb Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $154.15. About 2.36 million shares traded or 59.78% up from the average. Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has risen 9.29% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CB News: 29/03/2018 – Bunker Partners with Chubb to Accelerate New Insurance Product Development for the Future of Work; 15/05/2018 – Chubb Adds Dental Malpractice Insurance, Underwritten by The Doctors Company, to Its Small Commercial Marketplace® Platform; 27/03/2018 – Chubb Limited to Hold its First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Chubb Arabia Cooperative Insurance Advances 4.3%; Volume Doubles; 30/05/2018 – Chubb Launches New Personal Cyber Protection Coverage; 07/05/2018 – NY DEPARTMENT OF FINANCIAL SERVICES – CHUBB UNIT WILL NO LONGER PARTICIPATE IN “CARRY GUARD” OR ANY SIMILAR PROGRAM IN NEW YORK; 13/03/2018 – Grab: Partnership with Chubb Part of Launch of Grab Financial Fintech Platform; 24/04/2018 – CHUBB LTD – QTRLY P&C COMBINED RATIO WAS 90.1% COMPARED WITH 87.5% PRIOR YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Chubb Wins Celent Model Insurer Award for Its New Small Commercial Digital Platform; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Chubb, Exits Intel

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 3,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 12,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, down from 16,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $212.87. About 1.60 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE); 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life Insur Commerce owns 22,406 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. 12,435 are owned by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corporation. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Company invested 2.22% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, Becker Management has 0.04% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Meyer Handelman reported 0.89% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Bragg Fin Advisors Inc reported 1,267 shares. Liberty Mgmt Inc holds 2,408 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. 16,614 were accumulated by Azimuth Ltd. Greenleaf holds 0.07% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 21,840 shares. North Star Mngmt Corp reported 0.17% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Aull & Monroe Mngmt Corporation has 24,391 shares. Bb&T Limited reported 0.21% stake. Smith Salley And Assoc holds 0.06% or 1,890 shares. Advsr Preferred Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). National Inv Svcs Incorporated Wi reported 14,612 shares.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $247.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5,384 shares to 15,190 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 8,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.08 billion for 24.08 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 2.04, from 0.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold CB shares while 3 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 264,476 shares or 3.26% more from 256,126 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Lc, a California-based fund reported 336 shares. Fruth Inv Mngmt reported 7,002 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Benedict Fincl Advsrs reported 18,003 shares stake. Cleararc holds 0.29% or 11,139 shares. Cibc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB). Penobscot Invest Management Company owns 17,639 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 15 shares. American Rech Management reported 300 shares stake. Rowland Invest Counsel Adv, a Georgia-based fund reported 43,899 shares. Moreover, Hudson Valley Investment Adv has 0.37% invested in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) for 10,947 shares. Baldwin Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 3,900 shares. Connors Investor Svcs Inc accumulated 79,297 shares.

