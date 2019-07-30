Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder Wright Investors Service Cut Stake; As Trupanion (TRUP) Market Value Rose, Avenir Has Lifted Position

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Trupanion Inc (TRUP) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 22,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 317,722 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40 million, up from 295,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Trupanion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $32.42. About 158,441 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has risen 17.76% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 14/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M; 29/05/2018 – TRUPANION INC – IN ADDITION TO APPROVAL OF UTILITY PATENT, CO ALSO HOLDS A DESIGN PATENT ON ITS TRUPANION EXPRESS SYSTEM; 21/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder Position on TPI, Trupanion (Correct); 18/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder AB Exits Position in Trupanion; 18/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Immersion Capital LLP Exits Position in Trupanion; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP); 05/04/2018 Trupanion Named Top Pick for Best Pet Insurance; 17/04/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 3,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, down from 16,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $209.39. About 1.45M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q EPS $9.32; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06B for 23.69 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

