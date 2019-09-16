Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder Waterstone Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Stake by $11.32 Million as Valuation Rose; As Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs (NCLH) Share Value Declined, Hg Vora Capital Management Boosted Holding by $31.80 Million

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs (NCLH) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The hedge fund held 3.20M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $171.62 million, up from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $53.27. About 1.18 million shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 23/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD NCLH.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Load Factor and Pricing Continuing to Be Well Ahead of Prior Yr for the Remaining Quarters of 2018 and Throughout 2019; 24/05/2018 – Hawaii helicopter evacuation readied as new lava stream hits ocean; 09/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 5, APPOINTED MARK A. KEMPA AS INTERIM CFO IN ADDITION TO HIS ROLE AS SVP, FINANCE – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Takes Delivery Of Norwegian Bliss; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Rev $1.29B; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line New $1 B, Three-Yr Shr Repurchase Program Authorization Announced; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C

Waterstone Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 69.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterstone Capital Management Lp sold 55,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 23,950 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91 million, down from 79,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterstone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $218.44. About 621,843 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07 billion for 24.94 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marshall And Sullivan Incorporated Wa reported 0.14% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Pathstone Family Office Lc reported 135 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts reported 60,219 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset LP reported 1.05% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Oklahoma-based Co Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Telos Cap accumulated 5,903 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Destination Wealth accumulated 30 shares. Lynch And Assoc In stated it has 1.06% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 2,660 are owned by Sfmg Ltd Liability. Intrust Bancshares Na holds 0.75% or 15,036 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.14% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Ferguson Wellman Mgmt reported 0.81% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Mngmt Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Torch Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.74% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 76,500 were reported by Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The “Inverted Yield Curve” Is Signaling a Recession; These Stocks Could Weather the Storm – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Top Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy in Wind Power – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NextEra Energy to sell $1.5B of equity units – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH) by 1.00M shares to 6.75 million shares, valued at $69.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Record Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Appointment of Harry Sommer as President, International – GlobeNewswire” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Norwegian Cruise Line: Solid Fundamentals Seem Priced In – Seeking Alpha” on February 24, 2019. More interesting news about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Increases Total Commitment for Bahamas Hurricane Relief to $2 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold NCLH shares while 123 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 198.65 million shares or 0.28% more from 198.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica National Bank holds 0.02% or 40,773 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Capital Int Limited Ca has 0.6% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.1% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Bessemer Group Inc reported 4,918 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 195,665 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Renaissance Ltd Liability Company owns 2.95M shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Limited holds 1.33 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 890,385 shares. Hudock Cap Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 115 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hodges has invested 1% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Cibc owns 0.08% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 189,332 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation accumulated 0% or 7,775 shares. Next Incorporated has 2,351 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. British Columbia Inv Corporation reported 69,164 shares stake.