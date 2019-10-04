Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder Waterstone Capital Management LP Has Cut Holding; Kylin Management Decreased Msci (MSCI) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 105,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 215,800 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.53M, down from 320,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $219.98. About 127,823 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 29/05/2018 – Investors target three China A-share diamonds before MSCI; 17/05/2018 – Argentina MSCI Upgrade Hinges on Macri Shunning Capital Controls; 18/05/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Forms Golden Cross; 15/05/2018 – MSCI: ARGENTINA MARKET SITUATION MAKES IT TOUGHER TO DECIDE WHETHER TO GIVE IT EMERGING MARKET STATUS; 22/03/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF Closes Below 200D-MA; 23/05/2018 – UBS ETF CH – MSCI Switzerland Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Global X MSCI Colombia ETF Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI Switzerland 20/35 UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-D-MA; 27/03/2018 – SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Closes Below 200D-MA; 27/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Above 200D-MA: Technicals

Waterstone Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 69.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterstone Capital Management Lp sold 55,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 23,950 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91M, down from 79,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterstone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $232.76. About 714,409 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity; 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM

Analysts await MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 19.26% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.35 per share. MSCI’s profit will be $136.36 million for 34.16 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by MSCI Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold MSCI shares while 149 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 0.01% less from 73.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 18,368 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Comerica Bancshares holds 0.03% or 16,850 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.09% or 28,764 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 622,176 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.05% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 190,381 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 5,889 shares. Amalgamated National Bank has invested 0.06% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Amer International Gp Incorporated owns 33,256 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 7 were accumulated by Fil. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 35,230 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 3,480 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Utah Retirement Sys accumulated 15,586 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt owns 355,906 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Hightower Advisors Lc owns 1,857 shares.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07 billion for 26.57 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fruth Invest holds 1,430 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Amer International Inc has invested 0.13% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Co Ltd has 0.75% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 3,106 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. 2,163 are held by Brighton Jones Ltd. Monetary Management Gru reported 3,040 shares. Smithfield Tru Communication reported 14,452 shares. 76,500 were reported by Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance. First Republic Investment has invested 0.37% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 8,170 were accumulated by Opus Group Ltd Co. Hyman Charles D has 3,053 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Rampart Inv Mgmt Company Ltd Company holds 34,913 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. South Texas Money accumulated 2,682 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sfmg Ltd Co owns 0.08% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 2,660 shares. Hemenway Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,552 shares stake.