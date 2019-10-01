Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder Waddell & Reed Financial Lifted Holding; Marathon Trading Investment Management Maintains Stake in General Electric Co (GE)

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 96.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 272,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 554,685 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.82 million, up from 281,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $8.65. About 18.94M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 10/04/2018 – Uganda Awards Refinery Deal to GE After Earlier Contracts Dumped; 21/05/2018 – GE HOLDERS WILL GET A 50.1% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN COMBINED CO; 16/04/2018 – ZIMBABWE’S MOYO SAYS GE INTERESTED TO INVEST IN ZIMBABWE; 11/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–603-CSI-802 – D/B PET/CT PH2 -GE Equipment Installation – Robley Rex VA; 16/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – GE ANNOUNCES THREE NEW AGP ORDERS GLOBALLY WITH SAUDI CEMENT, DUBAI ELECTRICITY & WATER AUTHORITY AND OHGISHMA POWER CO LTD; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: Had March Settlement Talks With DOJ on Mortgage Probe; 20/04/2018 – GE – WORKING TO RESOLVE LEGACY MATTERS IN DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, AND RECORDED RESERVE OF $1.5 BLN RELATED TO WMC FIRREA INVESTIGATION; 12/03/2018 – GE Didn’t Pay Cash Bonuses to Top Executives in 2017 — 3rd Update; 02/04/2018 – GE to Sell Part of Healthcare Division to Veritas Capital for $1.05 Billion; 12/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO SEES CHINA BACKING FOR GE-POWERED A320NEO THIS MONTH

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 24.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 67,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 341,043 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.87 million, up from 273,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $230.95. About 697,863 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 298,434 shares to 583,621 shares, valued at $122.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 72,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 711,612 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 8.22M were reported by Wells Fargo Company Mn. 3,053 are held by Hyman Charles D. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc owns 1,430 shares. 4,920 were reported by Wagner Bowman. North Amer Corp has invested 0.08% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Riggs Asset Managment Communication Incorporated owns 837 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,400 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset Co reported 75,321 shares stake. Btim Corporation holds 4,507 shares. Amer Gp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 152,510 shares. Moreover, Beaumont Partners Limited Company has 0.07% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Ellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability accumulated 4,000 shares. Tci Wealth Inc has 68 shares. 572,188 were accumulated by Keybank Natl Association Oh. Roanoke Asset Mgmt New York owns 0.55% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 5,905 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. The insider HORTON THOMAS W bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337. 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. 6,500 shares valued at $50,700 were bought by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. The insider Timko Thomas S bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of stock or 34,836 shares. $3.00M worth of stock was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12.