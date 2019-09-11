Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder Telos Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding by $625,513; Cannell Capital Has Cut Its Stake in Heritage Crystal Clean (HCCI) by $8.24 Million as Stock Price Declined

Cannell Capital Llc decreased its stake in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) by 62.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc sold 305,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% . The hedge fund held 186,960 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, down from 492,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $581.38M market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $24.63. About 39,901 shares traded. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) has risen 19.62% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical HCCI News: 02/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Clean 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 02/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Clean 1Q Rev $83.1M; 09/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 15% to 8 Days; 26/04/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 21/04/2018 DJ Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCCI)

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 94.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 3,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 6,686 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 3,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $220.06. About 2.05M shares traded or 9.30% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86 million and $411.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) by 400,999 shares to 1.79 million shares, valued at $17.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardlytics Inc by 119,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 626,975 shares, and has risen its stake in I D Systems Inc (NASDAQ:IDSY).

More notable recent Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Announces the Retirement of its Founder, President and CEO Joe Chalhoub – GlobeNewswire” on December 06, 2016, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. to Hold 2018 Third Quarter Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on October 03, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. to Hold 2019 Second Quarter Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Acquires FCC Environmental for $90 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on October 16, 2014 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Share Price Has Gained 86% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold HCCI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 14.44 million shares or 2.31% more from 14.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.31% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) or 125,997 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) for 2.53M shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Co reported 18,896 shares. State Street holds 263,467 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard holds 0% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) or 734,072 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 600 shares. Van Eck Assoc accumulated 0% or 22,029 shares. Friess Assocs Limited Co holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) for 60,048 shares. Td Asset Mgmt reported 31,727 shares stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 181,976 shares. Strs Ohio holds 6,700 shares. 13,141 are owned by Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 16,590 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa stated it has 62 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company reported 3,614 shares.

Analysts await Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.27 per share. HCCI’s profit will be $7.55 million for 19.24 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47 million and $320.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,861 shares to 23,770 shares, valued at $745,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 13,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,497 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).