Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder Smith Moore & Company Increased Its Holding; Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Increases Position in Visa (Put) (V)

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 35.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 1,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 6,035 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24 million, up from 4,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $229.81. About 634,589 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (Put) (V) by 275% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 137,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 187,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.54 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $386.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $172.55. About 3.97M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL; 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video); 25/04/2018 – Visa tops profit estimates, raises full-year earnings forecast; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK consumer spending falls in April – Visa; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 28,498 shares to 41,502 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XOP) by 101,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,630 shares, and cut its stake in Barclays Bk Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wespac Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 5,918 shares. Harvey reported 19,590 shares. Alphamark Limited Liability Corporation, a Kentucky-based fund reported 109 shares. Veritas Inv Limited Liability Partnership owns 1,725 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.58 million shares. Glob Endowment Management LP holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 57,990 shares. Sunbelt Securities Incorporated holds 2.1% or 27,884 shares. 592,812 are owned by Mackay Shields Ltd Llc. Mirae Asset Glob Investments has 1.08% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Asset Strategies reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Trb LP reported 125,000 shares. Klingenstein Fields Co Lc owns 14,610 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Com owns 76,008 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna Gru Llp has 0% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.33% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mgmt One holds 313,226 shares. Intact Invest Mngmt invested 0.12% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Brinker Cap has 15,302 shares. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas stated it has 1.72% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Commonwealth State Bank Of holds 2.14M shares. Harbour Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 1.92% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Adirondack Tru Co holds 8,865 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Victory Capital Incorporated owns 42,153 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Beese Fulmer Invest Management has 0.08% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 2,089 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va invested in 1,623 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.06% or 49,833 shares. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 288,191 shares. Balyasny Asset Lc invested in 0.09% or 70,100 shares. Westpac Bk, a Australia-based fund reported 109,234 shares. Hemenway Tru Ltd Liability Com holds 0.08% or 2,552 shares in its portfolio.