Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder Sfe Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Stake as Share Price Rose; Schaller Investment Group Trimmed Its Holding in Yelp (YELP) by $2.55 Million as Market Value Declined

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 17.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 3,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 14,339 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, down from 17,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $216.48. About 1.38M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.21% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $36.77. About 9.07 million shares traded or 464.24% up from the average. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 15/03/2018 – March 19th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 19/03/2018 – Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect lQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio and more; 08/05/2018 – Google Takes On Yelp by Adding Personalized Features to Maps; 11/05/2018 – The New Old Age: No Luck Finding the Right Nursing Home? Maybe Yelp Can Help; 24/04/2018 – Yelp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 9 Days; 16/05/2018 – After New Yorker’s racist rant goes viral, his law firm gets pummeled with 1-star Yelp reviews; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 19, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Yelp, Inc; 19/03/2018 – Yelp and Grubhub Complete Online Ordering Integration; 03/05/2018 – Yelp: Is Churn Scaring Off Potential Buyers? — Barrons.com

More notable recent Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Fall Ahead Of Producer Price Index – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open Movers 08/09: (RKDA) (PBYI) (ALRM) Higher; (VRAY) (FTCH) (UBER) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stock Market Today: Tough Week for Warren Buffett – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$34.08, Is Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Yelp Stock Plunged Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold YELP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 68.27 million shares or 0.59% less from 68.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 66,806 are held by Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Company. Synovus Financial reported 0% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al has 68,686 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company owns 22,100 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Kennedy holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 46,761 shares. Qs Investors Lc invested in 0.07% or 182,395 shares. Franklin Resource accumulated 865,836 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 61,346 shares. 19,100 are held by Metropolitan Life Ny. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Co reported 500 shares. Carroll Fincl invested in 17 shares or 0% of the stock. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.23% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 139,432 shares. Moreover, Bbt Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.74% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 17,201 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners, Nebraska-based fund reported 28,901 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management invested 0.01% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corporation Ny has 5,905 shares. Wealthquest reported 1,260 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Beach Management Limited Liability Co has invested 3.18% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Llc has invested 0.04% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Bartlett & Co Limited Liability owns 3,834 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts reported 0.06% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, Sei has 0.18% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). The Iowa-based Miles has invested 1.55% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Hudock Capital Group Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh stated it has 0.04% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Zimmer Prns Lp has 0.41% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 175,940 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Llc invested in 222,531 shares. Mai Capital Mngmt owns 93,285 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company invested 0.22% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Csat Inv Advisory Lp has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 278 shares to 2,337 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 40,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc.