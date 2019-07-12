Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder Scholtz & Company Has Boosted Its Stake by $2.84 Million; Moon Capital Management LP Has Decreased General Mtrs Co (GM) Holding by $14.11 Million

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 78.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 381,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 101,876 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, down from 483,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $38.43. About 4.39 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 07/03/2018 – GM also is looking for partners in the energy industry and beyond to help it build out a US network of EV charging stations; 05/04/2018 – GM BREWERIES 4Q REV. 4.2B RUPEES VS 3.86B; 17/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – South Korea’s KDB, GM Korea may sign preliminary funding deal by April 27; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS FINL CO. IN AMENDED CREDIT PACT; 03/05/2018 – IGNORE:PROPOSED PACT IN GM IGNITION SWITCH SUIT REPORTED APR 26; 12/04/2018 – GM Korea Future Hangs by a Thread as 16-Year Foray Risks Folding; 04/04/2018 – Automakers were down, with Ford and General Motors off 2 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Provisional ratings to Ally Master Owner Trust, Series 2018-2 Notes; 15/03/2018 – INCHEON, South Korea — Union leaders at GM Korea decided Thursday not to demand a salary increase and bonus payments this year on condition that the U.S. automaker withdraws its plan to shut down a factory in the southwestern port city of Gunsan; 02/04/2018 – Hornets Offer G.M. Post to Mitch Kupchak

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 114.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 14,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,589 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33 million, up from 12,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $210.4. About 1.34 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – The Motley Fool” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NextEra Energy: Big Dividend, Big Total Return – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Top Stocks to Secure Your Financial Independence – The Motley Fool” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Solar Energy Has Record Start to 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to host investor conference on June 20 – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $150.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5,746 shares to 15,913 shares, valued at $5.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) by 12,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,410 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,162 are held by Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Company. Massachusetts-based Beaumont Financial Partners Lc has invested 0.07% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Atwood & Palmer reported 4,109 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.19% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Miller Howard Invests has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Camden Asset Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 131,250 shares. 20,643 are owned by Brandywine Global Investment Management Ltd Company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv reported 0.02% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has 0.27% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Prio Wealth LP has 7,713 shares. Cushing Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Advisors Preferred Lc invested in 2,061 shares or 0.13% of the stock. First Foundation Advsrs holds 0.03% or 2,600 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Mgmt Lc has invested 0.18% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Creative Planning reported 0.07% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Oklahoma reported 0% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Federated Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 17,992 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 4,811 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation invested in 0.05% or 24,889 shares. 126,789 were reported by Baker Avenue Asset Limited Partnership. Element Management Ltd invested in 68,796 shares or 0.08% of the stock. First National Trust, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,711 shares. Archon Ptnrs Limited Liability Co owns 136,000 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 18,201 shares. Natixis holds 0.25% or 1.05M shares in its portfolio. Geode Mgmt Limited Com reported 17.15 million shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Kempner Cap Inc holds 163,756 shares or 4.01% of its portfolio. Acr Alpine Cap Rech Limited Liability Company invested in 110.61 million shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.05% or 7,843 shares in its portfolio. Essex Fincl has 5,929 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, down 21.55% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.81 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.02B for 6.77 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.71% EPS growth.