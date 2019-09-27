Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder Savant Capital Has Upped Holding by $329,868; Kbc Group Nv Stake in Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Trimmed as Valuation Rose

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 24.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 1,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 8,240 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69 million, up from 6,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $231.21. About 1.01 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG) by 37.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 17,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 28,960 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26M, down from 46,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Apogee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $39.18. About 46,563 shares traded. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) has declined 17.53% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.53% the S&P500. Some Historical APOG News: 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees Top Line Growing About 10 % in FY19; 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Takes Apogee Stake in Push to End Buying Spree; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees Revenue Growth of About 10 % in FY19; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC SEES 2019 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 9.1 PCT TO 9.6 PCT; 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Apogee Enterprises; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES 4Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 79C; 20/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Sees Potential in Apogee Enterprises — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Takes Stake in Apogee Enterprises: 13D Filing; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC – SEES FISCAL 2019 EARNINGS OF $3.30 TO $3.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.43 TO $3.63, EST. $4.05

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold APOG shares while 73 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 22.70 million shares or 7.66% less from 24.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 140,920 shares. 47,810 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Principal Gp Inc has 0.01% invested in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Nwq Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Charles Schwab Management Incorporated holds 274,227 shares. Qs Lc, New York-based fund reported 110,350 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 16,700 shares. Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Co holds 71 shares. Victory Cap Management has 0% invested in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) for 3,137 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs owns 600 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Finance accumulated 351,089 shares. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) for 1.25M shares.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 85,757 shares to 106,591 shares, valued at $12.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arcosa Inc by 8,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD).

