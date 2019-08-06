Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder Royal London Asset Management LTD Cut Stake; Saia (SAIA) Shareholder Ranger Investment Management LP Lowered Position

Royal London Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold 6,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 194,497 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.59B, down from 200,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $209.23. About 713,540 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE); 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Saia Inc. (SAIA) by 19.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 79,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.63% . The institutional investor held 322,020 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.68 million, down from 401,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Saia Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $76.57. About 129,747 shares traded. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has risen 4.02% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 23/03/2018 Saia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Saia LTL Freight Joins CargoNet Program; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q EPS 80c; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 05/04/2018 – Saia to Relocate New Jersey Terminal; 01/05/2018 – Saia Opens Second Seattle-area Terminal; 19/04/2018 – DJ Saia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIA); 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q REV. $393M, EST. $383.0M; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q EPS 80C, EST. 72C

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mimecast Ltd by 40,442 shares to 661,669 shares, valued at $31.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goosehead Insurance Inc. by 395,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 626,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc..

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $12754.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 35,201 shares to 303,665 shares, valued at $59.84 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 45,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 543,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06B for 23.67 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0.65% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking holds 0.33% or 467,291 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Inv Mgmt invested 0.29% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora reported 0.05% stake. Bowen Hanes & Com invested 0.11% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Dillon & Assocs reported 5,532 shares. State Street Corporation reported 24.63 million shares. Stock Yards Retail Bank has 0.38% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 20,407 shares. Moreover, Tctc Hldgs Ltd Liability Com has 0.52% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Fort Washington Investment Inc Oh has invested 0.04% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 92,410 are held by Peapack Gladstone. Beach Llc reported 9,140 shares. Tiemann Invest Advsr Lc owns 1,134 shares. Ipswich Management holds 0.21% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 3,379 shares. Moreover, First Commonwealth Finance Corp Pa has 0.26% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 2,177 shares.

