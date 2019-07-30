Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder Patten & Patten Cut Stake by $386,193; Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Cut Bank Of America (BAC) Stake by $4.69 Million

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 173,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.48 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.84M, down from 1.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $30.78. About 24.67M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 11/04/2018 – Bank of America Transforms Homebuying With New Digital Mortgage Experience; 07/03/2018 – Senior RMBS Trader Choran Is Said to Retire From Bank of America; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Net $6.9B; 08/03/2018 – SEC SAYS SETTLED CHARGES WITH MERRILL LYNCH OVER ALLEGED UNREGISTERED SALES OF SECURITIES ON BEHALF OF CHINA-BASED ISSUER -STATEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Bank of America exec sees mixed signals on business loan demand; 07/03/2018 – Potbelly Corporation to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 29/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 05/04/2018 – BOFA FINANCE: PRICING OF CASH-SETTLED EQUITY-LINKED NOTES; 10/05/2018 – Cryptocurrencies as a payment system are ‘troubling,” Bank of America cyber tech chief says

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc. (NEE) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 2,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,857 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64M, down from 51,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $208.9. About 1.12 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE); 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 140,934 were accumulated by Roosevelt Investment Inc. 95,835 were accumulated by Sit Investment Assocs. 816 are owned by Sun Life Fin Inc. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust holds 0.03% or 1,335 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 755,000 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Cutler Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,300 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 72,279 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. M&R Mngmt holds 0.31% or 7,049 shares. Moreover, Camarda Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.19% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Crossvault Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 13.13 million shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Communications Ma stated it has 49,514 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0.05% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Fmr Limited Liability Co has 8.74 million shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 99,000 shares or 1.05% of the stock.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 23.63 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $911.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 2,036 shares to 12,527 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Emergin Mkt (EEM).

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rti Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) by 60,427 shares to 384,927 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 30,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.45 billion for 11.15 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.