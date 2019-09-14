Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder Paragon Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; Medicines Co (MDCO) Market Valuation Rose While Greenlight Capital Has Decreased Its Stake by $7.82 Million

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 22.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 217,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 731,600 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.68 million, down from 948,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $47.76. About 1.23 million shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 20/03/2018 – Rep. Green: E&C Members Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Reform and Improve Process for Regulating Over-the-Counter Medicines; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Latta: E&C Members Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Reform and Improve Process for Regulating Over-the-Counter Medicines; 10/04/2018 – Medicines Co Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for Apr. 11; 18/05/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS RICHTER’S ESMYA MAY HAVE CONTRIBUTED TO THE DEVELOPMENT OF SOME CASES OF SERIOUS LIVER INJURY; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – CO AND MERCK ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB); 22/03/2018 – CHINA NATIONAL MEDICINES 600511.SS SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 15.3 PCT Y/Y; 24/04/2018 – REVOLUTION MEDICINES RAISES $56 MILLION SERIES B FINANCING; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: European Medicines Agency Application for Aimovig Is Under Review; 27/03/2018 – MEDICINES CO – WILLIAM O’CONNOR CEASED SERVING AS CFO ON MARCH 21, 2018, BUT WILL REMAIN WITH CO AS SPECIAL ADVISOR TO CEO THROUGH 2018

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 80.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 730 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150,000, down from 3,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $218.49. About 2.00 million shares traded or 4.71% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07 billion for 24.94 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $222.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 11,638 shares to 118,803 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,677 shares. Tortoise Capital Advsr Lc has 0.01% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 10,533 shares. Bragg Financial Advisors accumulated 1,261 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,080 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,815 shares or 0.31% of the stock. The Maryland-based Pinnacle Advisory Gru Inc has invested 0.05% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Westfield Capital Management LP reported 0.05% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Pittenger And Anderson has 28,990 shares. Engy Income Partners Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.51% or 978,903 shares. 25,961 were reported by Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated. Nuveen Asset Limited Company reported 4.63 million shares stake. Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 1,954 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.09% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 70,100 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.2% or 2,421 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Nc owns 4,057 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.84 earnings per share, down 13.51% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.74 per share. After $-0.71 actual earnings per share reported by The Medicines Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.31% negative EPS growth.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16.26 million activity.