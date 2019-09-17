Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Decreased Its Stake; Hamilton Lane Advisors Lowered Its Holding in Neophotonics (NPTN) by $800,224 as Stock Price Declined

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neophotonics Corporation (NPTN) by 58.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold 200,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 144,225 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $603,000, down from 344,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $327.35M market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.91. About 352,523 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 23/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 33c; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Rev $68.6M; 26/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Host Conference Call to Discuss 2018 First Quarter Financial Results on Tuesday, May 8, 2018; 30/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference May 30; 22/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 26C; 21/04/2018 – DJ NeoPhotonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPTN); 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 23/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 82.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 110,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 22,629 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.64M, down from 132,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $220.57. About 1.12M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mongodb Inc. by 161,788 shares to 169,955 shares, valued at $25.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Docusign Inc. by 56,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 909,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppdai Group Inc..

Analysts await NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.05 EPS, up 58.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by NeoPhotonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.33, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold NPTN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 10.06% less from 31.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Employees Retirement System holds 18,900 shares. 193,860 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. 207,818 were reported by Alyeska Inv Grp L P. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 183,494 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Federated Invsts Pa invested in 0% or 1,003 shares. State Street holds 0% or 617,493 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 245,369 shares. Blackrock stated it has 2.67M shares or 0% of all its holdings. 24,329 are owned by Glenmede Na. Paradigm Cap Mgmt invested 0.58% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Geode Management Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 17,630 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Rhumbline Advisers reported 53,314 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitchell Mngmt Company reported 6,964 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 7,142 shares. King Wealth has 1,142 shares. Logan Mgmt holds 0.27% or 22,296 shares in its portfolio. Capital Investment Advsr Lc invested in 0.08% or 7,051 shares. Tributary Cap Management Lc invested 0.05% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Blume Cap Mngmt owns 50 shares. Naples Advsr Limited Liability Com invested 0.3% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Argent Tru Commerce stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Grandfield & Dodd Limited Co has invested 0.06% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 1,270 were accumulated by Valmark Advisers. Ohio-based Johnson Counsel has invested 1.04% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 1,604 shares. Art Ltd Liability holds 2,958 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Natixis holds 0.04% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 22,629 shares.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74 billion and $14.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (NYSE:APU) by 56,396 shares to 365,335 shares, valued at $12.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 7,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,068 shares, and has risen its stake in Redwood Tr Inc (NYSE:RWT).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07 billion for 25.18 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.