Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder Miracle Mile Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding; Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Increased Holding in Magellan Health (MGLN) by $754,000

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 1073.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 25,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,476 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31 million, up from 2,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $208.73. About 911,069 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q EPS $9.32; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 169,211 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15 million, up from 157,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $73.42. About 78,113 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 20.88% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NOTICE OF NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SAYS NOTIFIED THAT FLORIDA MHS, INC. D/B/A MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE A NEW CONTRACT; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health Elects Two New Board Members; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference May 7; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – LOWERING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.71, REV VIEW $7.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Magellan Health Boosts Repurchase Authorization to $400M, With $245.9M Remaining as of Thursday; 28/03/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Nephron Research Pharma Pricing and Benefit Management Symposium; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

