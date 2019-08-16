Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder Middleton & Co Has Increased Stake by $731,277; Cardinal Capital Management Has Lifted Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by $750,430

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 7,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 175,719 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.79 million, up from 168,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $105.2. About 13.13 million shares traded or 14.42% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan Taps Fintech Partnership Head to Run Crypto Strategy; 15/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with J.P. Morgan Equity Research Analyst Matthew Boss for an inside look on the state of the retail sector; 13/03/2018 – EQT Is Said to Consider Sale of Polish Medical Devices Firm HTL; 10/04/2018 – SPIRE INC SR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $61; 15/03/2018 – JPMorgan Moves Closer to Urging a Rotation Away From Equities; 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Says Treasury Selling Pressure From Quants Likely Over; 14/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan’s former head of blockchain Amber Baldet announced a new blockchain start-up called Clovyr; 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan recommends betting on AMD for a short-term pop from cryptocurrency conference hype

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 9.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 3,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 43,496 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41M, up from 39,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $217.15. About 1.88M shares traded or 11.23% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The North Carolina-based First Personal Financial has invested 0.3% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). California-based Perigon Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.22% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Tributary Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% or 3,800 shares. Curbstone Fincl Management holds 0.37% or 7,100 shares. Wilkins Invest Counsel holds 7,445 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited Co stated it has 1,593 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lincoln Corporation holds 2,944 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Private Ocean Ltd Liability holds 778 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The West Virginia-based Wesbanco National Bank & Trust has invested 0.49% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Communication Of Virginia Va reported 0.05% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Omers Administration Corp reported 472,130 shares stake. Natixis Advsrs Lp holds 56,274 shares. Axel Mngmt Limited Co reported 24,000 shares or 2.47% of all its holdings. 3,686 are held by Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corp. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Com invested 0.08% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Renewable Energy Quote That Investors Can’t Afford to Miss – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $623.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 917 shares to 37,547 shares, valued at $14.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,448 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 501,847 are owned by Locust Wood Advisers Lc. Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 9,893 shares. Fin Architects Inc owns 2,611 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Lc has 117,398 shares. Westwood Hldgs invested in 1.85 million shares. 157,646 are held by Connors Investor Services Incorporated. Newman Dignan Sheerar invested in 24,136 shares. The Florida-based Efg Asset Management (Americas) has invested 1.3% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kentucky Retirement holds 143,152 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. 15,338 were accumulated by Hartline Inv. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 392,421 shares. Meridian Inv Counsel holds 0.31% or 5,189 shares in its portfolio. Skylands Limited Com holds 1.33% or 95,350 shares. Hugh Johnson has 0.46% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 14,695 shares. Provise Gp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $999.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telus Corp. (NYSE:TU) by 22,963 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $44.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 377,235 shares, and cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL).