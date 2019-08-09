Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder High Pointe Capital Management Decreased Its Holding; C (C) Shareholder Davenport & Company Has Decreased Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Davenport & Company Llc decreased its stake in C (C) by 0.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc sold 5,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.20M, down from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $65.6. About 5.63 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – $XLF Financials turned lower after being higher this morning on earnings. $JPM $C $BAC etc; 23/04/2018 – Citigroup at Capital Link Singapore Maritime Forum Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – GHANA TO SAVE $60M YEARLY FROM EXTENDING KARPOWER DEAL: CITI FM; 05/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO; 29/05/2018 – CITI BRANDED CARD REVENUE HAS SLOWED, EXPECT 2% GROWTH IN ’18; 09/04/2018 – Citi warns of bigger market corrections ahead – but says ‘buy on the dips’; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP RESTRICTS SOME GUN SALES BY ITS BUSINESS CUSTOMERS; 08/05/2018 – LeapRate: Exclusive: ITI Capital (formerly FXCM Securities) hires ex Citi and Merrill exec Richard McCall as COO -…; 08/03/2018 – MOVES-Neon, Citi Private, Albion, PGI; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Operating Expenses Rose 2% to $10.9B

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 26.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 1,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 4,470 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $864,000, down from 6,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $215.49. About 535,238 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar; 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Lp reported 370,290 shares. 4,507 are owned by Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Cambiar Invsts Lc accumulated 703,661 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Bailard holds 5,868 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rench Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 5,159 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Moreover, Natl Pension Serv has 0.59% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 2.46 million shares. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Brinker Cap reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Community Tru & Investment Company reported 358,303 shares stake. Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 34,367 shares. 31,819 are held by Intrust Comml Bank Na. Heritage Mgmt Corporation stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Nwq Mngmt Communication Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.61M shares. 46,980 are held by Umb Bank N A Mo. Moreover, World Asset Inc has 0.5% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 159,251 shares.

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13 billion and $8.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vz (NYSE:VZ) by 28,421 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $60.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bscj by 30,203 shares in the quarter, for a total of 909,807 shares, and has risen its stake in Bce (NYSE:BCE).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $442,708 was sold by Whitaker Michael.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.49B for 8.24 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $73.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 6,940 shares to 24,650 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (NYSE:AMG) by 3,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY).